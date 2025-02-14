Wickham Works offering free community workshops for Treecycle

Wickham Works is getting ready for this year’s Treecycle event with a series of three workshops at the Warwick Valley Community Center. Everyone is invited to join artists Lisa Cullen and Christina LeBar to create installations for this Earth Day festival. Workshops will be held on Saturday, March 1, 15, and 29 and are free and suitable for all ages. Materials will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own recycled items and found objects. Parents must accompany children under 10. No registration is required, but those looking to attend can text the organizers at 329-222-4930 to let them know you’re coming.

Cullen invites participants to elevate the lowly toilet paper tube and help them create a giant snake. She’s challenging the community to contribute 1,000 decorated toilet tubes. You don’t need to be an artist to let your imagination run wild. Meanwhile, LeBar welcomes participants to create a unique “Community Garden” made entirely from recycled materials and found objects — natural and man-made. Everyone is invited to see their work displayed at Treecycle 2025 on Saturday, April 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Stanley Deming Park, Warwick.

Treecyle, produced by Wickham Works, is a free Earth Day event celebrating art, community, and environmental action. It features art installations and activities, live performances, and information booths on local sustainability initiatives in the Warwick Valley. Special treats this year include: the Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater, sponsored by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes and the Albert Wisner Public Library; a visit from Mother Nature puppet and friends; and the unveiling of a new mural in the park.

More information on workshops and the festival can be found on Wickham Works’ Facebook event pages.