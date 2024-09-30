Wickham Works’ Art for Seniors workshops return

Wickham Works recently announced the return of its “Art for Seniors” workshops. Since early 2023, Wickham Works’ teaching artists have been providing free arts workshops for mature adults, their family members. and caregivers in Warwick.

The workshops return to the Albert Wisner Public Library on Wednesday, October 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and will run for four weeks. According to Wickham Works, the 90-minute session is designed to “get participants involved with a joyful program of music, art and craft, and socializing.”

Workshops are open to everyone in the town of Warwick, but registration is encouraged via the library’s website or by calling 845-986-1047.

Each week the visiting Wickham Works artists will bring a new hands-on activity to share — no experience is necessary to participate. The session will start with 15 minutes of music and movement, led by choreographer and dance teacher Linda Mensch, director of The Moving Company Modern Dance Center, alternating with David Dworkin, musician, conductor and inventor of Conductorcise. Participants will take a short break before regrouping for an art or craft activity led by artist Jenny Torino. All activities may be done seated and are designed to accommodate all skill levels.

“The primary goal of the program is to improve seniors’ quality of life by providing a weekly social event that helps them stay active, independent, and engaged in their community,” Wickham Works added in its announcement.

For more information, visit wickhamworks.org or check out their social media on Facebook and Instagram.