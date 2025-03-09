‘Wicked’ fever inspires Spartan Theatre Players to perform a classic

Inspired by a recent blockbuster hit, S.S. Seward institute’s Spartan Theatre Players will put on three performances of the classic musical “The Wizard of Oz.”

The story centers on Dorothy, who along with her dog Toto, have to reach the Emerald City to see the great and powerful Wizard of Oz to help get them home after being transported to the Land of Oz, while meeting a host of colorful characters along the way.

Director Nicole Ecker and the students decided to do this musical because it had never been done before at Seward and it gave the returning students and an influx of sixth graders plenty of roles to choose from. Additionally, the recent success of the movie musical “Wicked” cast a spell on students.

“It’s made the students more excited to be in the show,” Ecker said. “We are hoping it will make others want to come see it as well.”

The show will be a larger and more challenging production than last year’s musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” but Ecker knows her kids can handle it.

“There are more costumes, sets, props, vocals, and dances that we have to tackle,” Ecker explained. “We’re more than up for the challenge.”

Junior Sophia LaBelle, who plays Dorothy, noted that playing this iconic role represents remaining hopeful even when faced with challenges.

“Every admirer of this story is pulled in by connecting to the significant sense of friendship and family, the meaning of home and belonging,” LaBelle said. “Everyone can find themselves connecting with these characters and we all sometimes dream of that place over the rainbow.”

Ecker added, “I also want [the audience] to see that although we are a small school, we’re still capable of putting on a terrific musical. It’s truly a classic musical that everyone knows and loves.”

The show will run March 21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. at Seward. Tickets will be available to purchase at the door and are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Children five and under can watch for free.