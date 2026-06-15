Where to find local ice cream shops and parlors in Orange County

Ice cream lovers looking for tasty frozen treats throughout Orange County can turn to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s latest edition of the Orange County Ice Cream Trail.

The businesses featured on the trail have their own variety of dairy treats and some make their own products or sell locally produced agricultural goods, the extension says.

Visitors to these local favorites are encouraged to tag @pickOCNY on Facebook and Instagram.



For more information and to view the complete list, visit https://shorturl.at/il9ip or call 845.344.1234 for a paper copy.