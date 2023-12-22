We The People Warwick holds peace vigil

Temperatures hovered in the low 20s but the atmosphere was warmed by messages of hope during We The People Warwick’s winter solstice candlelight vigil on Thursday evening.

The Railroad Green event was billed as a “candlelight peace ceremony to coincide with the winter solstice, an event that has been celebrated by various cultures throughout human history as a time of returning light and hope.”

Members of the group, and the community at large, shared poems, songs, and words of wisdom. Children happily ran around the green, seemingly untouched by the evening chill, but eager to join the adults in song when called upon. Near the end of the night, the candles were lit one by one, and all voices ceased for several minutes for a moment of silence.

The moment wasn’t about any specific conflict, or war, or religion. It was for everything and everyone, just like the Warwick community.