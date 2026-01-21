‘Waste Not’ survey launch

All citizens of the Warwick Valley are invited to participate in a survey about local options for reducing waste. The survey, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Warwick and the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick, will be available in both digital form and in hard copies through early March 2026.

The anonymous survey has 25 questions and should take less than five minutes to complete. The purpose is to help understand what opportunities for waste reduction are already widely known and utilized by the public and which ones would benefit from increased awareness. Some questions may remind survey takers of programs they know of but have not taken advantage, other questions may be first-time introductions to programs. Simultaneously, some questions refer to potential waste reduction initiatives not currently offered.

“We really enjoyed working with a Warwick librarian and a member of the Greenwood Lake Lions Club to develop a thoughtful survey, along with getting helpful suggestions from Supervisor Dwyer and the Town’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force,” said Kate Debold, a member of the Sustainable Warwick Steering Committee. “Our goal was to make the survey brief, thorough, and applicable to town residents in all walks of life, and we believe the survey reaches that target.”

Residents are asked to participate by taking the survey online at https://shorturl.at/JPeFM and on the Facebook pages and other social media feeds of the cosponsors.

For those who prefer a paper option, printed copies will be available at Town Hall (132 Kings Highway in Warwick), at all three village halls within the town, and at the three Warwick Valley libraries, which have also agreed to collect completed surveys. Residents are encouraged to invite friends and neighbors to participate as well.

Email cleanenergy@sustainablewarwick.org with questions about the survey.

Recognizing the mutual dependence between Warwick and the rest of the world, the mission of Sustainable Warwick is to increase public understanding of sustainability by providing information and encouraging individuals, community organizations, businesses, schools, and governments to cooperate in protecting environmental quality and reducing carbon emissions.