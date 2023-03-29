Warwick. Youth Awards Gala celebration

The Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition will present the Youth Public Service Announcement Awards Gala on April 14, 2023 to celebrate Warwick Valley High School and Middle School students by showcasing their talent and commitment to helping their peers and community through education.

The event will be held at Mountain Lake Park Lodge, 46 Bowden Road, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Five creative PSAs were received from the high school and seven from the middle school. There will be one winner from each school.

Winners and attendees will walk the red carpet and enjoy food, awards, speeches and dessert.

The event is sponsored by Orange County Youth Bureau, United Way, the Village and Town of Warwick, The DFC and OASAS.

An RSVP to kerry.wvpc@gmailcom to ensure accurate seating and food.