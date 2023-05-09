x
Warwick. Young Naturalist Preschool program accepting area students

| 09 May 2023 | 12:47
    The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall has expanded its popular Young Naturalist Preschool program to Mountain Lake Park in Warwick and is accepting students for the 2023-2024 school year.
In collaboration with the Town Of Warwick, the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall has expanded its popular Young Naturalist Preschool program to a second location at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick and is accepting students for the coming 2023-2024 school year.

Located at 46 Bowen Road, Mountain Lake Park has been the home of children’s programs and camps for many years.

The Warwick-based Young Naturalist program would have the same goals and philosophical grounding as the existing Young Naturalist Preschool which has been operating since 1995 in Cornwall. It will include a nature-based curriculum with a focus on nature play and stewardship that includes opportunities to explore nature, art, and science, in deeper, more meaningful ways.

Cottontails, a morning mixed-age class for 3 and 4 year-olds and Otters, an afternoon mixed-age class for 3 and 4 year-olds are the two classes offered. Parents/guardians may choose any two, three, four or all five days for classes.

For registration or additional information, call 845-534-5506 ext. 204 or log onto hhnm.org.