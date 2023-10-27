Warwick works to increase senior housing stock

The town of Warwick is seeking to offer more housing options for the community’s elderly residents through an amendment to local zoning law that would create a senior housing district on a parcel of land located at Sanfordville Road.

“Our zoning and comprehensive plan calls for us to provide more affordable senior housing,” Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton said during the Warwick Town Board meeting on Oct. 26. “We’re interested in this application. It makes sense for the parcel as opposed to some of the other uses that are permitted there.”Sweeton announced that a public hearing on the matter will be held on Nov. 16 at 7:15 p.m., pending input from the Warwick Planning Board on the viability of the project.

During the meeting, the town board adopted a local law that would enable the town to exceed the 2% property tax cap imposed by New York State. The public was invited to ask questions and comment on this matter at a public hearing held immediately prior to the Oct. 26 meeting.Sweeton explained that adopting the law was a precautionary measure to protect the town of Warwick, should it ever need to exceed the property tax cap, while ensuring the public that the town has no intention of exceeding it. He further reminded the public that Warwick’s preliminary town budget will be available for review on Nov. 1 and that a hearing on the budget will take place on Nov. 9.In addition to senior housing and property taxes, the Warwick Town Board addressed environmental-related issues during the meeting. This included affirming Warwick’s commitment toward being a Climate Smart Community through the creation of a Climate Smart Community Advisory Board. This board, to be chaired by Warwick town resident Orion Russell Blake, will support the town in its efforts to reduce emissions, invest in clean energy and support green innovation, with other strategies designed to build Warwick’s resistance to climate change.

In related news, Supervisor Sweeton announced that Warwick had received three bids for the creation of a bike and pedestrian trail that is scheduled to be built this winter.

The town board also gave its annual MS4 report, which, as Sweeton explained, is a New York law requiring the town to report on its efforts to protect Greenwood Lake from run-off. According to the supervisor, this includes public education, adhering to septic pump-out laws, and enforcing building standards.