Warwick wins $600K grant for park pool upgrades

The town of Warwick won a $600,000 grant for improvements to the existing pool in Mountain Lake Park, according to a recent announcement issued through the office of State Sen. James Skoufis (D-42). Governor Kathy Hochul recently declared a push to increase swimming facilities throughout the state via the new NY SWIMS program in an effort to find ways for folks to stay cool during the increasingly hot summer months.

Skoufis also announced that the town of Goshen won a $720,000 grant for a new Goshen Aquatic Center. Both Goshen and Warwick applied for the grant funding, and won.

“On behalf of the town board, and the residents of Warwick, I would like to thank Senator Skoufis and his staff for their hard work and assistance with securing funding on this tremendous project,” said Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer. “The Town of Warwick is focused on improving all of our parks and this funding will allow us to add a new pool restricted to young children and young parents and upgrade our pool infrastructure and safety equipment at our Mountain Lake Park.”

“In Goshen’s ever-growing neighborhood, we have a vision to create a swimming facility that would serve as a hub of recreation, wellness and exercise, with the firm belief that a swimming pool would foster a stronger sense of community and improve the quality of life for all residents,” said Goshen Supervisor Joe Betro.