Warwick. Warwick Historical Society’s third annual GW Day 5K set for July 22

Come race down the streets of the Village of Warwick at the Warwick Historical Society’s (WHS) third annual GW Day 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m., starting and finishing in Veteran’s Memorial Park, 29 Forester Ave., Warwick.

The race course was measured and certified a 5K by the USA Track and Field in spring 2023.

The course has been described as challenging for experienced racers, but easy enough for novices and walkers.

“George and Martha Washington” will be on site for photographs, and water stations will be on the course at Mile 1 and Mile 2.

Registration is $25 through July 1, $30 July 2 through July 21, and now open at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Warwick/GeorgeWashingtonDay5K.

The race benefits the WHS, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the history of the Town of Warwick since 1906.

Business sponsors

Thank you to the business sponsors of the event for being stewards of local history preservation: Etched in Time Engraving, Bellvale Farms Creamery, T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Umbrella Care Management, Leonard Episcopio D.D.S., Fit Body Boot Camp, Force Physical Therapy, Frazzleberries Country Store, Fysioplus, John and Mary Juliano, Kennedy Companies, Knights of Columbus #4952, Last Whisky Bar, Rooster Tees, Seely & Durland Insurance, South Street Tire and Auto, ShopRite of Warwick and Warwick Price Chopper.