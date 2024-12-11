Warwick voters approve 2024 Capital Project

Warwick Valley Central School District voters passed the 2024 Capital Project by a preliminary vote of 578 to 217 (72.7% approval) on Tuesday, December 10.

According to the school district, the $19,544,469 referendum was a collaboration between the Warwick Valley school board, district administrators, and engineers. They used the New York State Building Condition Survey to identify aging, outdated or energy-inefficient school infrastructure and facilities issues. The project carries zero additional tax impact on local taxpayers, per the school district.

“Thank you, Warwick voters, for once again supporting the needs of this community’s district and showing just how much this community values the education of its children,” said Superintendent Dr. David Leach. “The roofing and infrastructure improvements as well as the security enhancements in our district will benefit our students, staff and the community for years to come.”

The project included $550,000 for security, $8.1 million for roofing, $2.1 million for HVAC upgrades, $2.1 million for window upgrades, $1.3 million for bleachers, $1.1 million for plumbing, $1 million for electrical work, $135,00 for sidewalks, and $3,179,310 for the general construction and management of the project.