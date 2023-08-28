‘Warwick Voices through Photos’ begins Sept. 20

We the People Warwick is announcing “Warwick Voices through Photos,” a free six-week photo-based dialogue program that begins Sept. 20.

The organization believes that the addition of photos to its current dialogue series offers another dimension to their goal of fostering deeper connection among Warwick’s diverse residents.

Essential Photovoice

In January, We the People Warwick received a grant from Essential Partners to have six of its members trained in Essential Photovoice, an approach to dialogue that combines amateur photography with facilitated group discussion.

“We used elements of the photo-based approach in our May dialogue series and it was well-received, so we are delighted to be able to fully integrate it into our fall program,” said Barb Hyde, director of operations for We the People Warwick.

Participants of “Warwick Voices through Photos” will be asked to identify, photograph and share their perspectives as to what makes Warwick unique and to identify areas for growth in the community.

“The concept behind the program is simple, yet powerful,” explains Hyde. “During each week of the program, participants will be invited to take photographs in response to questions relating to themselves and to the community. These photos will then serve as catalysts for dialogue within small groups, where participants will share their photos, perspectives and the stories behind them. The aim is that by exploring these visual narratives, participating community members will engage in meaningful conversations and discuss ways we can work together to improve our community and our connections within it.”

The schedule

Scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Warwick Valley Community Center, the “Warwick Voices through Photos’’ program is open to Town of Warwick residents of all ages and backgrounds and no photography experience is needed.

Anyone who has used a smartphone to capture a photo is equipped to participate. The program will continue on Wednesday evenings (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 18, 25 and Nov. 1.

It will culminate in a public exhibition of photos at the Greenwood Lake Public Library beginning Nov. 12.

‘A vibrant tapestry of cultures, backgrounds and perspectives’

“Our community is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, backgrounds and perspectives,” said Beverly Braxton, founder and director of We the People Warwick. ”My hope is that this program will provide another opportunity for residents to weave those threads into a richer, more interconnected whole, celebrating differences while also discovering common threads that bind us.”

The program is being put together by We the People Warwick members who are volunteering their time to plan, organize and facilitate the dialogue sessions.

“Photographs can be windows into the soul of a community,” said Janeen Mitchell, member and one of the program’s organizers. “They capture emotions, experiences, and moments that words alone sometimes can’t convey. We’re excited to see how the photos can spark conversations that create connections and reveal opportunities to explore ways to build on the strengths of our community.”

Essential information

Interested community members are encouraged to visit wethepeoplewarwick.org/photovoice for more information and to register. An informational Q&A session is being offered via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug, 30, from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Information and sign up for this session are also available at wethepeoplewarwick.org/photovoice.

Funding for this program is provided by Essential Partners (what is essential.org), a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that “helps people build relationships across differences to address their communities’ most pressing challenges.”

We the People Warwick is a volunteer grassroots organization that was formed in 2021. In 2022, We the People Warwick was incorporated in New York and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More information about We the People Warwick and their other upcoming programs can be found on their website at wethepeoplewarwick.org.