Warwick Village DPW wins Build a Better Moustrap Competition

The New York State Local Technical Assistance Program (NYSLTAP) hosted by the Cornell Local Roads Program recognized the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works as the first-place winner in the 2026 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition.

The department earned top honors for its innovative creation, The FinBar and FinBar Mini, invented by Assistant DPW Supervisor Village of Warwick DPW Mike Finelli, is a simple yet highly effective tool designed to improve the safety and efficiency of opening manhole lids while reducing labor demands and costs.

Traditionally, lifting heavy manhole covers often required two workers and significant physical effort. The FinBar allows a single employee to safely and efficiently complete the task, increasing productivity while freeing additional staff for other essential work. The tool also minimizes the need for awkward and potentially hazardous lifting methods, such as wedging shovels beneath covers helping reduce the risk of strains, pinched fingers, and other workplace injuries.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level,” said David Orr, director of the NYSLTAP Center – Cornell Local Roads Program. “The 2026 entries showcased an impressive range of creative solutions developed by highway and public works departments across New York State.”