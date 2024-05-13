Warwick VFW, Rotary hosts veterans’ luncheon

On Tuesday, May 7, a luncheon was held at the Warwick American Legion Post 214 for members and their wives. Members from Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 also attended.

The Warwick Rotary sponsored the event, providing the food and volunteers to honor the veterans. As one Rotary member mentioned, “It was truly a pleasure to serve the people who served our country!”

Guest speakers included Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; Meg Boyce, VP of programs and services at Hudson Valley Alzheimer’s Association; Sandra Cassese, CEO of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County; and Christian Farrell, director of the Veteran Service Agency of Orange County.

The purpose of the luncheon event according to event Chairman Bob Carl was to “facilitate fellowship among the town’s veteran population, while also providing an informative venue for these leaders to bring back to their organizations.”