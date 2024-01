On December 19, Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 held a dinner at the Landmark Inn to honor Purple Heart veterans. The veterans received certificates of honor and valor that were presented by VFW Commander Jose Morales. Tony Donato also crafted handmade wooden plaques as purple heart appreciation awards that were given to the veterans, complete with purple hearts as well as the veterans names, branch of service, and their rank. A large gathering attended the ceremony and dinner.