Warwick veterans to host American flag retirement ceremony

Local military veterans are inviting the community to join them in retiring old, faded and frayed U.S. flags on June 14 at the American Legion Building, 71 Forester Ave., next to the entrance to Warwick’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Viet Nam era and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan will participate in the 30-minute Flag Day event, which will begin at 3 p.m.

Tony Cosimano, commander of Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., American Legion Post 214 in Warwick, will serve as master of ceremonies. Cosimano said a federal code requires that flags no longer suitable for display be retired and destroyed in a dignified way, such as burning.

About a dozen flags will be burned during the Warwick Flag Day ceremony. An additional 2,000 flags will be honored and retired at a later date. Anyone with faded or torn American flags can place them in the flag box in front of the Legion building on Forester Ave. for proper disposal.