Warwick veterans participate in Hudson Valley Honor Flight

Three Warwick military veterans were among the 81 honorees who participated in the April 13 Hudson Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Stan Martin, Ken Space and his daughter Maureen Space, all members of Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214 in Warwick, were among those selected for the Washington, D.C. trip.

They were greeted by hundreds of cheering supporters, including a junior ROTC color guard, active and reserve military personnel, scouts, plus family and friends.

Also participating in this Hudson Valley Honor Flight were Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus who served as guardian for his father, Ralph Neuhaus; and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, guardian for his father, Roy Arteta. Also on the Honor Flight from Warwick were Stan Martin’s guardian, Bob Carl; Ken Space’s guardian, Ed Mullins; and Maureen Space’s guardian, Erin Morrissey.

Veteran honorees included 36 from Orange County; 20 from Dutchess County; 14 from Ulster County; four from Putnam County; three each from Pennsylvania and New Jersey; two from Sullivan County; and one each from Rockland, Westchester, Queens and Broome counties and the State of Florida. Of these, 37 served in the army, 19 in the navy, 17 in the air force and five in the marines.

During the past 12 years Hudson Valley Honor Flights have flown 2,300 veterans to the nation’s capital to visit the Lincoln Memorial; the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials; plus Arlington Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

The trip is funded through donations at no cost to the veterans. Guardians pay a separate fee. Currently, the Hudson Valley Honor Flight flies four times a year — twice from Stewart Airport, and twice from Westchester Airport.

Jennifer DeFrancesco, executive director of Hudson Valley Honor Flight, said “Our group is hailed with applause and admiration at every stop, giving these heroes the recognition they rightfully deserve. The experience is concluded when the veterans arrive back in New York and are greeted by hundreds of community members cheering them on. For many, it is the welcome home reception they never received.”

For additional information, visit hvhonorflight.com or call 845-391-0076.