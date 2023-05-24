Warwick. Veterans Memorial Park draft master plan meeting

Everyone is invited to the Pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in Warwick on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at noon to view and discuss the draft master plan for the park. Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and Trustee Carly Foster will give an overview of the process and plan and the public will be able to add their feedback.

The village initiated the process in May of last year and has been meeting with a representative stakeholder advisory group to come up with future plans for the park which include beautification, recreation and maintaining its natural environment.

For more information, log onto https://villageofwarwick.org/memorial-park-master-plan/