Warwick Valley welcomes spring with familiar traditions

As winter loosens its grip on the Warwick Valley, the arrival of spring is marked not by a single moment, but by a series of familiar and eagerly anticipated traditions that bring residents back outdoors and reconnect the community. From the reopening of local farms and seasonal businesses to festive holiday gatherings and the crack of the first bat on Little League fields, these annual milestones signal a collective shift toward warmer days and renewed activity.

Nurseries reopen as spring arrives

Among the most visible signs of the season is the reopening of local nurseries, which emerge from winter dormancy bursting with color and life. At Scheuermann Farms on Little York Road, preparations have been underway for weeks to welcome customers back for another growing season. The family-run farm is stocked with thousands of bedding plants, including a wide variety of annuals, perennials, flowering plants, and vegetable starters. For many local gardeners, a visit to Scheuermann Farms is more than a shopping trip—it’s a ritual that marks the true beginning of spring. Rows of vibrant blooms and the earthy scent of fresh soil offer a sharp and welcome contrast to the muted tones of winter.

Bellvale Farms Creamery welcomes back ice cream lovers

Equally anticipated is the reopening of Bellvale Farms Creamery, a beloved destination perched along the scenic drive above Warwick and Greenwood Lake. Known for its sweeping views and homemade ice cream, the creamery has once again opened its doors for the season, drawing visitors from across the region. This year, Bellvale has introduced several new flavors, adding to its already extensive menu of classics and creative offerings: Black Berry Blackout, Black berry ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl; and Vegan Cookies & Cream. The return families gathered on the hillside, posing for photos with cones in hand, is a sure sign that spring has arrived.

Greenwood Lake hosts annual PBA Easter Egg Hunt

Seasonal celebrations also play a central role in welcoming the new season, particularly for families. In Greenwood Lake, the annual PBA Easter Egg Hunt brought dozens of children and their families to Winstanley Park on Saturday, April 4. Under clear spring skies, children eagerly searched the park for brightly colored eggs placed throughout the grounds. Laughter and excitement filled the air as baskets quickly filled, continuing a cherished tradition that highlights the strong sense of community in the village.

Little League starts soon



Looking ahead, one of the most anticipated events of the season is Little League Opening Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 25. In Greenwood Lake, the day begins with a parade that has become a cornerstone of local springtime tradition. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the parade will travel south along Windermere Avenue, beginning near Chase Bank and proceeding to Elm Street before concluding at Lions Field. The procession will feature Little League players, coaches, and families, joined by local organizations and community groups, all coming together in a colorful display of hometown pride.

For many residents, the parade is as much about community spirit as it is about baseball. Spectators line the streets to cheer on the young athletes, creating an atmosphere that is both festive and deeply rooted in tradition. When the parade reaches Lions Field, Opening Day ceremonies will officially begin. Teams will be introduced, volunteers recognized, and the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown—an enduring symbol that the season is underway.

Beyond the formalities, Opening Day represents something larger. It is a moment when neighbors reconnect after the quieter winter months, when children take the field with fresh excitement, and when the rhythm of spring settles into place. The sights and sounds of the ballfield—cheering crowds, the pop of a glove, the chatter from the dugout—become part of the seasonal soundtrack of the Warwick Valley.

Together, these events paint a vivid picture of spring’s arrival. Whether it’s selecting plants for a garden, enjoying a scoop of ice cream with a view, watching children scramble for Easter eggs, or gathering along a parade route to celebrate the start of baseball season, each tradition contributes to a shared sense of renewal.

In the Warwick Valley, spring is not just a change in weather—it is a reawakening of community life. And as these familiar events unfold once again, they serve as a reminder of the simple joys and enduring traditions that define the region.