Warwick Valley Rotary to host beefsteak dinner fundraiser

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club is gearing up for its annual beefsteak dinner on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park. The event, catered by Nightingale Caterers, the originator of the traditional beefsteak dinner, promises an afternoon of beefsteak and fundraising for a cause. Anyone not fans of beefsteak can just let the Rotary know in advance, and they can have a chicken or pasta option instead.

This classic all-you-can-eat beefsteak feast will feature tender, juicy beef, French fries, and all the fixings, served in true beefsteak style — no utensils required! Along with the food, guests can try their luck in the tricky tray raffle and Rotary raffle, with plenty of prizes up for grabs!

According to the Rotary, every dollar raised will go back into the community, supporting local projects, charities, and Rotary programs.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early reservations are encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit warwickvalleyrotary.org.