Warwick Valley Rotary honors this year’s Citizen of the Year

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club recently held its annual Citizen of the Year awards at the Landmark Inn, celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. According to the Rotary, over 80 guests gathered to honor this year’s awardees.

This year’s Citizen of the Year award was presented to Suzyn Barron, recognized for her “unwavering commitment to the Warwick Valley Humane Society and the Warwick community,” the Rotary explained. The Rotary also awarded Garrett Durland and John McGloin for Outstanding Community Service for “embodying the spirit of giving back and making a positive impact.”

“Each of this year’s honorees exemplifies what it means to be community-minded,” said co-chairs Patti Dempster and Cindy Vander Plaat. “Their dedication and passion inspire us all.”

For more information about the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and its initiatives, visit warwickvalleyrotary.org.