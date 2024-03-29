Warwick Valley Rotary Club launches military tribute banner program for 2024

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club and the villages of Warwick and Florida are getting ready for the 2024 Military Tribute Banner Program, which honors veterans, active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members residing within the community.

Each full-color banner, measuring 24-by-48”, displays the honoree’s photograph alongside basic military information that will be visible throughout the villages. Family or business names are also prominently printed on the banners for greater recognition.

Residents and businesses can participate by sponsoring a banner for $200 for their loved one or a random veteran from the local VFW or American Legion. The sponsorship ensures that the banner will be prominently displayed either in Florida or Warwick. The display period extends for about three months, from the end of May through the end of summer.

Banners can be ordered by going to the “Military Banner” tab at Warwickvalleyrotary.org .

For those that have already honored a veteran in previous years, you must order your renewal as soon as possible, as the program sells out every year. A renewal option is available at a reduced rate of $150.

The Warwick Valley Rotary handles the preserving, storage and display arrangements with each village. However, should sponsors choose not to renew their sponsorship, they retain ownership of the banner as a memento of their contribution.

The deadline to order banners is May 12, 2024. For more information, contact Joyce Perron at 845-988-7685 or via email at Joyce.perron@gmail.com.