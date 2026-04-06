Warwick Valley High School art department, PTSA to host annual “Paint and Shop” scholarship fundraiser

The Warwick Valley High School art department, in partnership with the PTSA, is proud to announce the return of its annual “Paint and Shop” fundraiser on Friday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. This community event serves as the primary fundraiser for scholarships awarded to graduating senior art students.

“Paint and Shop” offers a unique, multi-generational experience for the Warwick community. At the heart of the event are guided painting sessions led by the district’s top artistic talent: students from Nicole Sisco’s Honors Foundations and Kristen Spano’s Portfolio classes. These student-instructors will guide guests through the creation of two featured canvas options; tulips or a birdhouse. For younger attendees, the Kids’ Art Activity Center offers a hands-on experience where children can paint their own ceramic animal pots and plant flower seeds to take home.

While the painters are at work, the “Shop” portion of the evening invites guests to free admission to browse an indoor market featuring a curated selection of local artisans and craft vendors. The market is strictly dedicated to handmade goods, providing a platform for local creators to showcase their work to the community.

During the event, attendees can enjoy meals from the Maillard Food Truck, owned by the 2025 Hudson Valley Chef of the Year, as well as dessert from the community favorite, Groovy Scoops Ice Cream Truck.

“This event is a wonderful evening of creativity and community support,” says Kristen Spano, WVHS Art Teacher. “It directly invests in the future of our local student artists. Last year, thanks to our community’s generosity, we were able to award 10 scholarships totaling over $3,000.”

Members interested in attending or artisans looking to secure a vendor table should visit https://shorturl.at/SaFDZ.