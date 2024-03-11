Warwick Valley Gardeners unveils new executive board

The Warwick Valley Gardeners recently announced the appointment of its new executive board. The board includes Pat Conroy Reinhardt as president, Laurie Unick as executive vice president, Lisa Atkins as vice president, Hilton Dionet as treasurer, Robin Sobiech as recording secretary, and Patti Leo as corresponding secretary.

“The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience, enthusiasm, and expertise to their roles, ensuring the continued growth and success of the organization,” the club said in its announcement. “Warwick Valley Gardeners are committed to beautification and environmental enhancement through horticulture and community service.”

The club started in 1992 and helps maintain the gardens enjoyed at a variety of community spaces, including Railroad Green, Forester Ave., and the Pine Island Butterfly Garden. All interested gardeners are welcome. Visit warwickgardeners.com to donate, join, or learn more about the organization.