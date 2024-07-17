Warwick Valley Farmers Market celebrates 30 years

On Sunday, July 14, the Warwick Valley Farmers Market celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration included several members of the community who enjoyed a variety of fun and treats at the market to honor this milestone.

The market officially opened on July 17, 1994 and continues to serve our community. The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce was on hand, along with market representatives Cheryl Rogowski, Linda Moser, Fern Parkin, and William Ashby. The ribbon cutting also included representatives from the governor’s office and State Senator James Skoufis’ office; Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, Warwick Village Trustees Mary Collura and Carly Foster, Orange County Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz; and Chamber board members Mike Cordero, Kim Corkum. and Nicole Repose.