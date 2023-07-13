Warwick. Town police officer hospitalized after her patrol car was hit by a truck

The condition of Town of Warwick Police Officer Jordan Tetreault has been upgraded to stable from critical following a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 11, at the intersection of State Route 94 and Warwick Turnpike.

According to information provided by Warwick Chief John D. Rader, Tetreault’s marked patrol unit was broadsided on the driver’s side by a tractor-trailer at about 10 p.m.

News 12 reported that “Tetreault was found injured by rescuers and unconscious. Warwick police say the roof of her police cruiser had to be cut off to get the trapped officer out, which took 45 minutes.”

The media outlet also reported that the officer regained consciousness and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center; the truck driver was taken to Garnet Medical Center with minor injuries.

In his statement to The Warwick Advertiser, Rader said Tetreault was hired as a part time police officer in 2021 and on July 1 of this year became a full time officer.

“While the New York State Police conducts the investigation into the accident, the Town of Warwick Police Department would like to acknowledge the tremendous support we received from area agencies and the outpouring of concern and well wishes from the community,” Rader said. “We ask that you keep Jordan and her family in your thoughts and prayers as she works toward a full recovery.

If anyone has any information on the accident, contact the New York State Police at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS number 11512603.