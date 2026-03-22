Warwick Town Police

March 5

Steffany Stewart, 35, of Woodburne, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and false personation, misdemeanors. She was released to appear in Town Court.

An 18-year-old female of Monticello, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors. She was released to appear in Town Court.

March 11

Jacob Mirra, 27, of Belvidere, N.J., was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanors, and trespassing, a violation. He was released to appear in Town Court.

March 13

Cesar Guerra, 37, of Warwick, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and released to appear in Village Court.

Christopher Miller, 21, of Warwick, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanors. He was released to appear in Town Court.