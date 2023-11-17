Warwick town budget stays under tax cap

The Warwick Town Board adopted the 2024 preliminary and special district budgets during the November 16 meeting. First introduced at the October 26 town board meeting, interested parties were invited to share their thoughts on the budget at a public hearing that took place on November 9.

Commenting on the budget, Supervisor Michael Sweeton said he was pleased that the town board was able to keep the budget under the tax cap.

“I want to thank the board for their hard work on this budget,” said Sweeton. “I think we provide enough resources for the services that we do need to provide.”

Sweeton, who will be stepping down as supervisor at the conclusion of this year, expressed satisfaction over handing over the budget to his successor.

“It is a good budget to leave for the incoming administration for the year 2024.”

Feral Fund help

In addition to adopting the 2024 budgets, Thursday’s meeting also included a request for donations to the Warwick Valley Humane Society Ferals Fund. According to the Warwick Valley Humane Society’s website, the Ferals Fund is a program that helps facilitate the trapping and spaying/neutering of feral and community cats to control the population of unowned cats as humanely as possible.

“The Ferals Fund is nearly depleted for the spaying, neutering, and veterinary care...,” said Councilman Floyd DeAngelo. “Many of the cats have presented with upper respiratory infections, severe eye conditions, and are emaciated.”

DeAngelo informed the public that they can contribute to the Ferals Fund at wvhumane.org.

Other business

During the meeting, Councilman James Gerstner reported on the work the DPW has been doing around town, including replacing pipes and filling potholes. He also reminded the public that the restrooms at the town’s public parks have closed or will be closing soon.

The town board meeting also included the announcement of upcoming holiday events in Warwick. On November 25th Greenwood Lake will hold its Christmas tree lighting event, and on December 2, the village of Florida will hold a street fair in the afternoon, followed by the tree lighting. Supervisor Sweeton also announced that the Saturday after Thanksgiving will be “Small Business Saturday.”

“We encourage you to go and shop at all of our local merchants,” said Sweeton.