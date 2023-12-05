Warwick to switch to more energy efficient lighting

The village of Warwick continues to work toward becoming a more energy-efficient community. During the Warwick Village Board meeting on Monday, December 4, the Trustees accepted the Investment Audit Report prepared by RTE Energy Solutions for the purchase of streetlights, LED lighting conversion, and the installation of smart controls on all lights.

RTE Vice President Paul Vesel presented the findings of the audit via Zoom. He noted that his company has been working with the village for about a year and is ready to move forward with the procurement of materials to proceed with the lighting upgrades.

“We don’t see any hurdles to cross to complete this,” said Vesel. However, he mentioned that Warwick Village would need to purchase the streetlights from the utility that owns them so that the project may proceed.

The project is expected to generate about 73% savings for the village of Warwick while providing smarter and more efficient lighting for the community. In addition, the new system would enable more proactive repairs on non-functioning lights and provide the infrastructure for future projects such as “smart” traffic control, and other programs that rely on data collected via the streetlights.

“This is an extremely attractive energy conservation project for municipalities to implement,” said Vesel.

During Monday’s meeting, the Village Board also approved a peace vigil to be held at Railroad Green on the evening of December 21. Beverly Braxton, founder of We the People Warwick, the organization hosting the event, provided further details to the board.

“We decided that we would have some music. We are hoping some families will bring children,” said Braxton. She added that she is hoping to have some speakers, including Mayor Newhard, and asked that people attending bring their own candles to supplement the ones provided.

Among the announcements made at the meeting were notifying the public of mobile DMV office’s presence at the CVS parking lot on December 12. December 12 also begins the last week of fall leaf pick-up for village residents.

At the meeting, Mayor Michael Newhard called attention to the new sidewalk from Lawrence Avenue to Galloway Road.

“It was once a dirt path, and it is now a beautiful sidewalk,” said Newhard. “This really is so transformational. It is going to be so well used especially because it is the pathway from the park to a much-loved delicatessen. I’m really grateful we were able to accomplish that.”