Warwick to open new dog park

The Village of Warwick will be holding a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of its new dog park at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, November 1 at 5 p.m. in honor of service dogs.

Veterans Memorial park is located off Forester Ave. in the village and the dog park will be located on the right of the park, just after the monuments located at the park’s entrance.

The new dog park was added thanks to an Eagle Scout project initiated by Joe Sanzone, and is part of the Village of Warwick’s Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting, regardless of dog ownership status.