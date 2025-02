Village of Warwick residents have an election coming on March 18 for the seat of village justice. The sole candidate running is Jeanine Garritano Wadeson, who is running for another four-year term.

The general village election for the Village of Warwick will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Goodwill Hook & Ladder Co., 25 Church Street Extension. The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.