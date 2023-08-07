Warwick. The Village of Warwick will host a work session on its Comprehensive Plan on Aug. 28

The Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan Committee and members of the Village Board will hold a work session as a follow up to the recently adopted Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main St., Warwick.

According to the Village of Warwick’s website, the comprehensive plan is a document created by the village to set a vision for the future of the community and identify key steps the community can take to realize that vision. For example, the comprehensive plan provides the basis for changing the zoning in the village, those regulations that shape the nature and location of future development.

More information can be found online at village website (www.villageof warwick.org).