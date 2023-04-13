Warwick. Take a Kid Fishing Day

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club will host its annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” for children who live in the Town of Warwick. The day provides youngsters 5 to 14 the opportunity to experience the fun of stream fishing on a beautiful and unique local property.

The morning of the event, the Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club will stock the stream with approximately 300 trout. Though not a contest, this is a fun and informative activity for kids and each child participating will go home with a fishing-themed prize - a rod and reel combo, tackle box, fishing lures or other outdoor-related items.

Take a Kid Fishing Day takes place, rain or shine, at the Baird Farm on Baird’s Lane, between Sanfordville Road and Covered Bridge Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Donations are welcome and may be sent to: Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 376, Warwick, NY 10990