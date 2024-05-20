Warwick tackles roadside litter with new committee

The town of Warwick has created a new committee to lead efforts to keep the community’s roadways litter free. The Warwick Clean Streets committee, which was approved at the May 16 Warwick Town Board meeting, will oversee the cleanup of streets in the town of Warwick and will be chaired by Warwick resident Bill Lindberg.

Commenting on his appointment, Lindberg said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be chairman of a litter committee but so be it.”

Lindberg thanked the board for their support and requested their cooperation in ensuring that those participating in the committee’s efforts are properly equipped and provided with the necessary safety measures needed to perform their tasks.

Safety concerns

The town of Warwick is also working toward improving safety on area roads by seeking a speed reduction along a busy section of Kings Highway. Prompted by a petition signed by more than 50 residents, the town of Warwick will submit the necessary forms with Orange County to request the New York State Department of Transportation reduce the speed limit from the portion of Kings Highway that runs from the former Kings School to Colonial Avenue from 50 mph to 35 mph.

In other public safety news, Warwick Town Superintendent Jesse Dwyer reported that the pile of woodchips has been removed from the town park at Union Corners Road. Dwyer explained that the pile hindered first responders from being able to move freely to address emergency situations in the park. Dwyer expressed gratitude for the Warwick DPW for finding a company who would take this material from the town at no cost.

Sewer and water

After many weeks of discussion and a public hearing on the matter, the town of Warwick approved the required improvements to the Wickham Sewer District. During the meeting, Dwyer emphasized the town’s efforts to seek out state and federal grants as well as other funding opportunities to help reduce the financial burden of these upgrades on the residents located within the sewer district.

“When meeting with residents, I am often asked what my top priority is, and my top priority is clear, cost-effective infrastructure upgrades,” said Dwyer. Referring to the sewer project, Dwyer said, “It is our obligation to find every funding source possible.”

Along with the grants being sought for the Wickham Sewer District, Dwyer announced that he is working with State Senator James Skoufis on securing a grant to support water districts across the town of Warwick.

In recreation news, the town of Warwick has appointed Samantha Walter as a full-time recreation director. Walter was also acknowledged for her work in securing a grant through Orange County to support events at Mountain Lake Park. In addition, the town approved an agreement with Greenwood Lake Paddle Boards, which will operate under the name Warwick Watersports, enabling the business to rent kayaks, canoes and other watersports-related equipment at Wickham Woodlands Park.

Resident frustrations

During the meeting, the board heard from a resident who expressed her disappointment with the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Referring to an application brought forth by a neighboring property, Shannon Folino of the town of Warwick shared that she felt like more variances were being granted by the ZBA.

“We bought our home with the understanding that the lots would be for single-family homes. We are concerned about the impact on quality of life and property value. People don’t care about zoning until it impacts them,” said Folino.

Dwyer expressed empathy toward Folino and acknowledged her frustration. He explained that while the town board can examine the code that guides the ZBA and evaluate appointments and re-appointments to that board, the town board cannot oversee the operations of the zoning board, per state law.

During the meeting another resident, Jean Carlomusto, came before the board to voice her concern with residents running their drainpipe or gutter onto neighboring property. She claimed that in March she had noticed that part of her property was dug up and that a drain pipe was now over her property line. She explained that when she spoke with the building department, she was informed that nothing could be done as there is no code that prohibits someone from running their gutter or down spout onto neighboring property.

Citing examples from other Orange County towns, Carlomusto asked the board to consider amending the town code to address this issue. She suggested that in the past this code may not have been needed due to good neighborly relations.

Dwyer acknowledged Carlomusto’s concerns and shared that others have come forward with similar issues. He shared that the town board has searched through the code to look for ways the town can help impacted residents. Affirming that the current code does not offer a form of recourse for residents dealing with the issue of drainpipes or gutters running onto their property, Dwyer agreed that the board would need to consider making some changes.