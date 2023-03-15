Warwick. Spring, summer brush disposal schedule

The Village of Warwick will again have the Brush Disposal Program. A Valid Picture ID showing Village Residency will be required.

Only Village of Warwick Residents will be allowed to dispose brush at the disposal site. The disposal area is located at the Village of Warwick Dept. of Public Works site in Memorial Park. No commercial operators will be permitted. Brush cannot exceed 6” in diameter. Only leaves bagged in paper bags will be accepted. No grass clippings will be allowed.

The site will be open Saturdays and Sundays in April, May and June from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Easter Sunday. In July, August and September it will open on the first and third weekends from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.