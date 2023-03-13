Warwick. ‘Simple Sewing with Repair Cafe experts’ workshop

During the March 4, 2023 “Simple Sewing Project with Repair Cafe Experts” workshop at the Albert Wisner Public Library, sponsored jointly by the library and the Repair Cafe of Warwick, participants created beautiful, fully lined tote bags in prints ranging from butterflies, a Parisian theme, flowers, coffee and a Southwest theme.

Throughout the morning, the Repair Cafe coaches, Tricia Mauro, Kathleen Cavanaugh, Regina Shaw and Lenny Valentino, helped attendees sew the totes, while teaching basic techniques such as “boxing the corners” and attaching the handles with a “box x”. The attendees were able to go directly to the fun part of the project, actually sewing the tote bags, because the Repair Cafe volunteers, including Deanne Singer, had pre-cut the fabric and assembled “kits” for the participants to assemble at the Saturday morning event.

At the end of the workshop, the participants and the Repair Cafe Coaches all agreed they would love to get together, again, to learn more sewing skills while creating another fun project.

The Repair Cafe Coaches are volunteers at the Repair Cafe, a Warwick organization that will help fix almost any item that can be carried into the Warwick Town Senior Center at 132 Kings Highway where the Repair Cafes are held. The next Repair Cafe is scheduled for March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.