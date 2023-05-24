Warwick. Showing butterflies love in ‘Monarch Village’

The Village of Warwick has been named “Monarch Village” by Monarch City USA, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the recovery of the Monarch butterfly city by city. The Village of Warwick is the first recognized municipality in New York State.

During a Village Board meeting on April 17, a resolution was passed proclaiming the month of June as “Monarch Butterfly Month.” The Village of Warwick recognizes the importance of the Monarch Butterfly and its vital role in our ecosystem.

Residents are encouraged to create healthy habitats for the butterflies to create a “pollinator pathway” by planting native plants that attract the butterflies such as Wild Columbine, Foxglove Beardtongue, Milkweed, Black-eyed Susan, Bergamont, Goldenrod and Ironweed.