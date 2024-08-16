Warwick seniors celebrate two 90th birthdays

The Warwick Senior Center held a joint birthday on August 14, 2024, to celebrate the 90th birthdays of Pat Dempsey and Jane Beedy.

A vanilla and chocolate birthday cake with fruit filling for the seniors was brought out around 1 p.m. The cake was decorated with pink frosting flowers and a message that read “Happy 90th Birthday Pat & Jane.” A selection of snacks including cookies, chips, and fruit were available along with beverages.

Pat Dempsey’s story

Formerly from Brooklyn, Dempsey has lived in Warwick for 53 years. “I worked for the school district as the high school nurse. And now, I’m retired and enjoying life, having 90th birthday parties,” she said.

Dempsey did not expect to reach her age milestone. “I’m the only member of my family who reached 90. I guess I’m lucky,” she said. She considers her 62-year long marriage her greatest achievement. Dempsey believes it is important to look at the positive side of life. “Don’t look at the bad side,” she said. “Just try to live a good life.”

Dempsey enjoys being part of the Warwick Senior Center and has friends in the group. “As far as I’m concerned, I have a lot of friends as you can see from here. As long as we keep having good times, we’ll be fine.” she said.

Jane Beedy’s story

Beedy has lived in Warwick for 33 years. “My family is all in the area. My youngest grandson is a member of the police force. Two of my grandsons, one grandson is a part owner of Halligan’s and the other one works there. My claim to fame is my family,” she said.

Beedy was not shocked to have reached her milestone age. “I have longevity in my family, so I’m not surprised that I reached 90,” she said. Beedy’s considers her greatest achievement to be her marriage of 67 years.

Beedy believes it is important to have the right attitude in life. “I think you have to have a good attitude and try to be happy and laugh,” she said. She also recommends taking advantage of life.

“Don’t leave this world with any regrets because your life goes by in a blink of an eye,” she said.

She has completed everything she wanted to do with her life. “I’ve traveled a lot. I’m lucky I traveled all over North America. So, I’ve pretty much done what I wanted to do,” she said. She recommends joining the Warwick Valley Seniors.