Warwick seeks local artists for new village mural

The Village of Warwick is offering a unique opportunity for local artists, thanks to a grant from the Orange County Legislature for an interior mural to be displayed in the new Visitors Center at 75 Main Street.

Project details

• Theme — An interpretive map of the Town of Warwick highlighting points of interest, including villages, hamlets, orchards, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and historic sites.

• Art style — The village is looking for a whimsical interpretation of these tourist-related and historic sites.

• Artwork Specifications — The selected artist will create a piece that will be enlarged to 6 feet high by 8 feet long, reproduced on a vinyl surface, and wall-mounted.

Submission guidelines

• Artists may submit up to three samples of their work electronically.

• Please send your submissions to clerk@villageofwarwick.org and include “Mural Project” in the subject line.

• Note: The village will not accept physical submissions.

Honorarium

The selected artist will receive a $2,000 honorarium for their work.

Deadline

All submissions must be received by November 1, 2024.

“We look forward to seeing your creativity and celebrating the beauty of Warwick through this mural!” said the Village of Warwick in its announcement.