Warwick school district investigating allegations involving employee and student

Warwick Valley Central School District officials have opened an investigation into possible misconduct involving an employee at the high school and officials say the employee won’t be on campus during the investigation.

“The district is aware of a social media post and subsequent news report regarding alleged misconduct involving a member of the Warwick Valley High School staff,” Superintendent of Schools David Leach said late Tuesday (April 7) afternoon. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the concerns, the district immediately initiated an investigation. The staff member is not currently present in the school and is not expected to return to the school during the investigative process.”

Leach continued:

“Reports of this kind are concerning. However, matters involving students and employees are subject to strict confidentiality requirements, as such the district is unable to share additional details at this time. We are committed to conducting a thorough and fair review. The district will continue to coordinate with appropriate authorities and will take any action(s) warranted based on the outcome of the investigation.”

The matter came to light last week when a post in a local Warwick community Facebook group alleged a coach at the high school was being investigated for engaging in inappropriate communications with a student.

Town of Warwick Chief of Police John Rader said last week that he contacted the district about the Facebook post, but his department was not involved in any investigation as it was a school personnel matter. However, he said the department would take reports from concerned individuals. State police said on Tuesday, April 7, they had no information on the matter.