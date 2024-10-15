Warwick school district gives capital project update

During the Warwick Central School District Board of Education meeting on Oct. 10, Superintendent Dr. David Leach, Assistant Superintendent for Business Timothy Holmes, the district’s engineer and the district’s head of facilities presented the Board with “high-need” infrastructure improvements that the school district claims will be tax neutral, meaning the district would not need to raise additional tax revenue to support the project.

The projects came from the Facilities Committee’s review of the Building Condition Survey (BCS) — a five-year plan developed from an inspection performed by a team of licensed engineers or registered architects. According to the school district, the survey’s purpose is to “assess the building’s current state and identify any potential issues, such as structural damage, deterioration, or need for repairs.” The committee also considered issues documented by school district management and staff.

The Capital Project will total $19,544,469 and will have no additional tax impact to local taxpayers, per the district. New York State building aid would reimburse the district at a rate of 63.8% or about $11,805,112. The district would utilize $6,698,198 in capital reserve funds and $1,041,159 in its repair reserve funds to complete the funding.

“Our district has taken a strategic approach over the years, consistently improving our facilities and grounds without increasing the tax burden on residents,” Dr. Leach said. “This effort focuses on updating outdated electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as replacing windows and roofs that have reached the end of their lifespan. The timing is crucial, as we are retiring debt and leveraging state building aid and our reserves to fund these improvements.”

Project breakdown

The school district said roofing replacements make up about $8,130,159, or nearly 42%, of the Capital Project. The district intends to install 186,600 square feet of new roofing at nearly all buildings “to save money on mounting repair costs and resolve leaks, some of which are difficult to repair.”

The high school will receive 110,600 square feet of new roof, covering the old junior high wing, science wing, media center, agriculture classrooms, new gym, old gym, pool, and weight room. The project replaces roofing installed in 2000 and 2001. The middle school/district office will get 21,500 square feet of new roof, which replaces the original 1998 roof. The original section of Park Avenue Elementary will receive a new roof (11,500 square feet), replacing a 2000 roof. Roughly 24,000 square feet of the 45,000-square-foot Kings building’s 2001 roof will be replaced. The 19,000-square-foot Pine Island building roof will replace a 2000 roof, which is reimbursable since it contains Orange-Ulster BOCES students.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning at the high school will cost an estimated $ 2,100,000. The project will provide air conditioning in the gym. Also, air conditioning units will replace unit ventilators in approximately 10 to 12 classrooms in the old junior high wing. When complete, about 98% of the building will be air conditioned.

New windows at Park Avenue and the high school will cost an estimated $2,100,000. In addition, replacing bleachers with safety concerns and mechanical parts failures at the high school and the middle school will cost $1,250,000. According to the school district, bleacher improvements were included in past capital projects but the district needed to delay them.

Main plumbing lines at Sanfordville will be replaced, as well as the entry pipe and main pipes to Park Avenue at a cost of $1,200,000.

Electrical improvements at the high school will cost $1,000,000. The main electrical panel at the high school – original to the building when it was built in the 1950s – is at capacity for the building and needs to be replaced. Installing new air conditioning will require a new panel to handle the additional electric needs.

Also, $550,000 from the Capital Project will go toward security — the hardening of 100 exterior doors at the high school and middle school. The district will use an additional $500,000 from the general fund and receive a $500,000 reimbursement from Safe Act funding for this project. The doors will be installed with security devices, have bullet-resistant glass, and include window film.

Replacing damaged district sidewalks will cost $135,000. The 2024 Capital Project will also fund $3,179,310 for incidentals, such as architect fees, independent test of contractor work, increased costs, and construction management.

Next steps

The Board of Education will vote on Oct. 24 to put the 2024 Capital Project before voters. A public hearing will be scheduled for Dec. 2 and voting will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Pine Island building, the middle school, and the Kings building.

“These are infrastructure needs that have to be addressed to keep our district moving forward,” said Holmes. “We have worked with our capital reserve funds and our repair reserve funds as well as the state’s reimbursable aid to make sure this 2024 Capital Project has no additional tax impact for our residents.”