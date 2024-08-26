Warwick School Board 2024-25 meeting schedule

Regular meetings
July 11 (Annual organizational meeting)
July 11 (Regular meeting)
August 1
August 22 (special meeting)
September 12
October 24
November 7
December 5
January 9
February 6
March 6
April 24 (BOCES budget vote)
May 8
May 20 (9 p.m.) (Special meeting — budget vote)
June 5
June 26 (Special meeting)
Work sessions
October 10
November 21
January 23
February 27
March 20
April 3
Note: All regular meetings and work sessions are held in person on Thursdays at the Dorothy C. Wilson Education Center, located at 225 West St. Ext. in Warwick, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. If a meeting location changes, the school board will note this on the district’s website.