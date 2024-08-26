Warwick School Board 2024-25 meeting schedule

Regular meetings

July 11 (Annual organizational meeting)

July 11 (Regular meeting)

August 1

August 22 (special meeting)

September 12

October 24

November 7

December 5

January 9

February 6

March 6

April 24 (BOCES budget vote)

May 8

May 20 (9 p.m.) (Special meeting — budget vote)

June 5

June 26 (Special meeting)

Work sessions

October 10

November 21

January 23

February 27

March 20

April 3

Note: All regular meetings and work sessions are held in person on Thursdays at the Dorothy C. Wilson Education Center, located at 225 West St. Ext. in Warwick, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. If a meeting location changes, the school board will note this on the district’s website.