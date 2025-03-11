Warwick’s annual St Patrick’s Day Parade

As elected officials gathered in the parking lot at the Mt. Alverno adult home community, several Irish groups prepared to march down the Village of Warwick’s Main Street during the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Warwick.

Leading the parade was Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, accompanied by Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard, and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. They were followed by the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ Pipe Band Div. 1, Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance, the Gaelic Cultural Society, Project Children, the Ladies Order of Hibernians, the Warwick Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts Troop 45, the Claddagh Pipe Band of Northern New Jersey, Warwick Valley VFW, Blue Star Mothers, members of the Ramapough Munsee Lenape Nation, the Warwick Democratic Party Committee, Better Homes & Garden|Green Team Realty, Warwick Lions Club, Highlander Band from West Milford High School, Town of Warwick Republican Committee, Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and several fire trucks.

Orange County has one of the highest populations (19.3%) in the state of residents who claim Irish heritage.