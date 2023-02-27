Warwick. Rotary Club donates to local veterans

Photo by Roger Gibboni Warwick Valley Rotarians continued their support to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which provides at no cost to World War II and Korean War veterans a trip to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. Beth Vought, executive director of Hudson Valley Honor Flight, and Walden Rotarian Michael Snyder, a board member of the Honor Flight, described their experiences as volunteer escorts on a recent trip with World War II veterans. Warwick Rotary President Katie Hansen, right, presented a $500 check to the Honor Flight program as a thank you to military veterans for their sacrifices and service to our nation.