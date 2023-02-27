Warwick. Rotary Club donates to local veterans

Warwick Valley Rotary Club recently showed their support to local military veterans with donations.

During its Feb. 15, 2023 meeting, the 70-member local service club donated $1,000 to both the American Legion Post 214 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4662.

Warwick Rotary president Laura Barca said the donations were made “as a thank you to military veterans for their sacrifices and service to our nation.”

Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which provides a free trip to Washington, D.C. for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials and Arlington National Cemetery was also awarded $1000.

“Our group is hailed with applause and admiration at every stop, giving these heroes the recognition they rightfully deserve,” said Jennifer DeFrancesco, executive director of Hudson Valley Honor Flight. “The experience is concluded when the veterans arrive back in New York, and are greeted by hundreds of community members cheering them on. For many, it is the Welcome Home Reception they never received.”

HVHF serves veterans from Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan and Putnam Counties in New York as well as Pike County, PA; Bergen County NJ and Fairfield County CT. For information, log onto hvhonorflight.com or call 845-391-0076.