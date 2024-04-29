Warwick Rotary Club donates 850 roses to veterans, seniors

Approximately 850 long-stemmed roses were delivered to Warwick seniors and military veterans on April 23 by members of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

Under the leadership of Rose Chair Carmela Lopez-Borrazas, Warwick Rotarians sold hundreds of dozens of roses to family, friends, and business associates to share with loved ones and employees.

Rotarian Stan Martin again coordinated the rose donations and distribution to seniors and military veterans.

Roses were donated and distributed to Liberty Green’s senior residential apartment buildings, Devon Woods, Schervier Pavilion, Burt Farms, Creekside Apartments, St. Anthony Community Hospital, and Warwick Meals on Wheels recipients.

Warwick Valley Rotary uses profits from the rose sale and other fundraisers to help support three dozen community non-profit organizations, community programs and scholarships.