Warwick. Rotary beefsteak dinner and tricky tray raise $10K

Close to 200 people attended Warwick Valley Rotary’s Beefsteak Dinner and Tricky Tray on Feb. 18, 2023 at Mountain Lake Park (formerly Kutz Camp).

The sold-out crowd enjoyed unlimited sliced beef tenderloin dipped in sweet butter served on fresh sliced French bread with French fries and ice cream sundaes. Thirty-two baskets and seven vacations were raffled during the Tricky Tray.

The event raised over $10,000. All funds raised are donated back to the needy.

Warwick Rotarians are community volunteers who come together to create positive influences locally and around the world. The 70-member Warwick Valley Rotary Club helps support about three dozen non-profit organizations with time and financial donations.

For more information about Warwick Valley Rotary, log onto warwickvalleyrotary.org.