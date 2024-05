The Warwick Valley Rotary recently announced two new members: Olga Papagianopoulos and Mike Contaxis. Leo Kaytes, the incoming governor of the eight-country Rotary District 7210, club membership chair Laurene Iammatteo, and Warwick Rotary president Neil Sinclair conducted the installation ceremony.

The Warwick club, whose motto is “service above self,” meets every Wednesday at noon at The Landmark Inn. Prospective members are invited to attend.