Warwick. Rotarians donate to support area non-profit agency

Warwick Rotarians continued their support against domestic and sexual violence with a $500 donation to Fearless, the non-profit organization formerly known as Safe Homes of Orange County,

Stephanie Molinelli, residential service director for Fearless, accepted the check and updated the 70-member Warwick service organization on Fearless. Serving Orange and Sullivan Counties, Fearless assists local residents experiencing abuse, regardless of what type it is.

She said the mission of Fearless is “to build an informed, just and accountable society so all people can experience supportive and safe relationships free from abuse, exploitation and oppression.”

Molinelli added that Fearless supports its mission with education, prevention advocacy and providing comprehensive services, including shelter to victims and survivors of interpersonal violence, human trafficking and sexual violence, and other types of crime victimization.

Additional information on Fearless is available on its website, Fearlesshv.org.