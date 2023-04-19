Warwick. Roses for veterans, senior citizens

Approximately 1,000 long-stemmed roses will be given to Warwick seniors and military veterans in April by members of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

Under the leadership of Rose Chair Ingrid Lucas, Warwick Rotarians have been selling hundreds of dozens of roses to family, friends and business associates to share with loved ones and employees. Lucas said that the roses are a perfect gift for Administrative Professional’s Day, which is April 24, or anyone.

Rotarian Stan Martin is again coordinating the rose donations and distribution to seniors and military veterans.

Roses will be distributed on Tuesday, April 24, to Liberty Green’s three senior residential apartment buildings, Devon Woods, Mount Alverno Assisted Living Center, Schervier Pavilion, Burt Farms, Creekside Apartments, St. Anthony Community Hospital, and Warwick Meals on Wheels recipients.

Warwick Valley Rotary uses profits from the rose sale and other fund-raisers to help support three dozen community non-profit organizations, community programs and scholarships. Email warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com for more information.